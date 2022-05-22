https://sputniknews.com/20220522/big-ben-to-ring-out-again-soon-as-its-restoration-is-almost-complete-report-says-1095698296.html

Big Ben to Ring Out Again Soon as Its Restoration is Almost Complete, Report Says

Big Ben to Ring Out Again Soon as Its Restoration is Almost Complete, Report Says

Elizabeth Tower, the famous clock tower at London's Palace of Westminster, constructed in 1859, had to undergo a lengthy maintenance process, since the last... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T09:25+0000

2022-05-22T09:25+0000

2022-05-22T09:25+0000

uk

london

big ben

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105212/99/1052129926_0:58:2461:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_bb17153ecece4ee69a45debf6e5f90dd.jpg

A five-year-long repair of the clock tower in Westminster is coming to its end, according to Sky News, and the clock will soon be restored "to its original Victorian glory". Big Ben is the nickname of the Great Bell inside the tower.The iconic Elizabeth Tower has been covered in scaffolding since 2017, as it was undergoing an £80 million restoration procedure. Specialists mended cracks in the masonry, replacing at least 700 pieces of stone. At the same time, the clock dials returned to their original colour - Prussian blue, while the gas light behind the clock face gave place to energy efficient LEDs.Workers also redecorated the insides of the tower and installed a lift and a toilet.The last big repairs to the tower were conducted between 1983 and 1985. The clock needs a lot of attention, since the tower was damaged during World War II. It is also suffering from London weather and pollution, so the effects of erosion and rusting must be repaired regularly.

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

uk, london, big ben