Zelensky Stifles Peace Talks While Sending Troops to Certain Death

Zelensky Stifles Peace Talks While Sending Troops to Certain Death

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the EU rejecting a sixth round of sanctions on Russian fuel, the Senate... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

Zelensky Stifles Peace Talks While Sending Troops to Certain Death On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the EU rejecting a sixth round of sanctions on Russian fuel, the Senate approving $40 billion in weaponry and other aid to Ukraine, the truck driver shortage, and the aftermath of the murder of a Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces.

Guests:Cynthia Chung - Journalist | EU Rejects Sixth Round of Russian Fuel SanctionsA.J. Delgado - Political Commentator | Congress Turns a Blind Eye to Constituents After Passing $40 Billion Ukraine PackageDave Heller - Trucker | Biden Attempts to Tackle Trucker ShortageRobert Inlakesh - Journalist | Israel Looks to Whitewash Murder of Palestinian JournalistIn the first hour, Cynthia Chung joined the show to talk about the history of the CIA pushing arms to supposedly neutral Nordic countries, the EU rejecting a sixth round of sanctions on Russian fuel with the realization that it would worsen Europe’s energy crisis, and Joe Biden doing everything in his power to maintain global US hegemony.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by A.J. Delgado for a discussion on the Senate approving a $40 billion spending package of weaponry and other aid to Ukraine, Joe Biden turning a blind eye to the needs of Americans, and Steve Wynn getting off easy after blowing off the Justice Department’s order to register as a foreign agent due to lobbying for China.In the third hour, Dave Heller joined the conversation to talk about the difficulty the trucking industry is facing amid rising fuel prices and a shortage of drivers at a time when their industry is desperately needed. We were also joined by Robert Inlakesh to talk about the aftermath of the murder of a Palestinian journalist by the IDF and the attempt by Israel to cover it up.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

