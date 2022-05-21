https://sputniknews.com/20220521/white-house-pentagon-spokesman-to-become-us-national-security-council-communications-coordinator-1095676764.html

White House: Pentagon Spokesman to Become US National Security Council Communications Coordinator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will leave his current post to transfer to the White House to serve as the coordinator for strategic... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, President Biden announced that John Kirby, who is currently the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, will be the new National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House," the release said on Friday. Kirby will report to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the release said.Earlier in the day, Kirby did not confirm nor deny the reports about his move to the White House.Earlier in May, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who had served in that role since Biden took office, left and was replaced by her colleague Karine Jean-Pierre.US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans to move from government spokesperson to corporate media member, with the MSNBC network thought to be a potential new home for her.

