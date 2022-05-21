https://sputniknews.com/20220521/white-house-pentagon-spokesman-to-become-us-national-security-council-communications-coordinator-1095676764.html
White House: Pentagon Spokesman to Become US National Security Council Communications Coordinator
White House: Pentagon Spokesman to Become US National Security Council Communications Coordinator
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will leave his current post to transfer to the White House to serve as the coordinator for strategic... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-21T01:10+0000
2022-05-21T01:10+0000
2022-05-21T01:10+0000
us
white house
joe biden
biden administration
john kirby
us pentagon
spokesman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095676738_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb6372dce61d3295b5fc85b2f12967e.jpg
"Today, President Biden announced that John Kirby, who is currently the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, will be the new National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House," the release said on Friday. Kirby will report to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the release said.Earlier in the day, Kirby did not confirm nor deny the reports about his move to the White House.Earlier in May, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who had served in that role since Biden took office, left and was replaced by her colleague Karine Jean-Pierre.US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans to move from government spokesperson to corporate media member, with the MSNBC network thought to be a potential new home for her.
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095676738_84:0:2815:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99cbc0e861a067013ae1a44ef72108eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, white house, joe biden, biden administration, john kirby, us pentagon, spokesman
White House: Pentagon Spokesman to Become US National Security Council Communications Coordinator
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will leave his current post to transfer to the White House to serve as the coordinator for strategic communications for the National Security Council, the White House said in a press release.
"Today, President Biden announced that John Kirby, who is currently the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, will be the new National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House," the release said on Friday.
"In this role, Kirby will coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and will serve as a senior administration voice on related matters, including as appropriate at the White House podium."
Kirby will report to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the release said.
Earlier in the day, Kirby did not confirm nor deny the reports about his move to the White House.
"I've seen the stories out there. I don't have any personal announcements to make. Certainly not about me. We all serve at the pleasure of the [US] President [Joe Biden]. I will tell you that. I am just so proud to be able to come back into public service and to be back here with you guys. I'm focused on that,” Kirby said during a press briefing.
Earlier in May, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who had served in that role since Biden took office, left and was replaced by her colleague Karine Jean-Pierre.
US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans to move from government spokesperson to corporate media member, with the MSNBC network thought to be a potential new home for her.