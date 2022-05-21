https://sputniknews.com/20220521/weekly-news-wrap-azov-nazis-surrender-disinformation-board-dies-buffalo-shooter-has-azov-symbol-1095675567.html

Weekly News Wrap; Azov Nazis Surrender; Disinformation Board Dies; Buffalo Shooter Has Azov Symbol

Weekly News Wrap; Azov Nazis Surrender; Disinformation Board Dies; Buffalo Shooter Has Azov Symbol

Congress approves 40 billion dollars for the Ukraine war amid right-wing populist pushback; Biden sends troops to Somalia; Turkey opposes NATO expansion, and... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap; Azov Nazis Surrender; Disinformation Board dies; Buffalo Shooter has Azov Symbol Congress approves 40 billion dollars for the Ukraine war amid right-wing populist pushback; Biden sends troops to Somalia; Turkey opposes NATO expansion, and the abortion issue heats up in the US.

Congress approves 40 billion dollars for the Ukraine war amid right-wing populist pushback; Biden sends troops to Somalia; Turkey opposes NATO expansion, and the abortion issue heats up in the US.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Congress approves 40 billion dollars for the Ukraine war amid right-wing populist pushback. Also, Biden sends troops to Somalia, Turkey opposes NATO expansion, and the abortion issue heats up in the US.Margaret Flowers, pediatrician and activist, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, join us to discuss this week's stories. President Biden sends troops to Somalia, Turkey opposes NATO expansion, and the abortion issue heats up in the US. Also, the midterms are looking weak for the Democrats and the economy is crashing.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden is considering eliminating the Trump tariffs on Chinese goods. Also, the weekly job numbers are in and President Biden is heading to Asia.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis from the perspective of a person living near the conflict zone. President Erdogan seems to be planning on extracting a great price to buy his support for NATO expansion. Also, the Nazi fighters have surrendered from Mariupol, Italy is seeking a peace deal, and Congress is looking to add 40 billion dollars to the Ukraine project.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" and Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist join us to discuss this week's stories. The Buffalo shooter was sporting Azov nazi symbols and advocating similar violent white supremacy. Also, China seems to be edging towards conflict with the US, and Twitter ups its censorship game.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

