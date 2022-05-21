https://sputniknews.com/20220521/watch-devastating-tornado-hits-western-germany-injuring-at-least-50-people-1095683857.html

WATCH: Devastating Tornado Hits Western Germany, Injuring at Least 50 People

WATCH: Devastating Tornado Hits Western Germany, Injuring at Least 50 People

There were several other tornado reports over the past day in western Germany and in the Netherlands. 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-21T10:18+0000

2022-05-21T10:18+0000

2022-05-21T10:18+0000

germany

tornado

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095683818_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55e5692384b0431059c7c28f02c0c810.jpg

A powerful tonado hit Germany on Friday, leaving up to 50 people injured, while at least 10 were admitted to hospitals, reports suggest, citing the authorities. According to the police, at least one woman is in critical condition due to the injuries.The winds, reaching almost 130 kmph (80 mph) hit the city of Paderborn in North Rhine-Westphalia. The storm destroyed a furniture store and caused significant damage around the city, blowing off roofs, uprooting trees and moving vehicles.Multiple videos were shared online, showing roaring winds and intense rains ravaging the area.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

germany, tornado, europe