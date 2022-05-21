International
WATCH: Devastating Tornado Hits Western Germany, Injuring at Least 50 People
There were several other tornado reports over the past day in western Germany and in the Netherlands. 21.05.2022, Sputnik International
A powerful tonado hit Germany on Friday, leaving up to 50 people injured, while at least 10 were admitted to hospitals, reports suggest, citing the authorities. According to the police, at least one woman is in critical condition due to the injuries.The winds, reaching almost 130 kmph (80 mph) hit the city of Paderborn in North Rhine-Westphalia. The storm destroyed a furniture store and caused significant damage around the city, blowing off roofs, uprooting trees and moving vehicles.Multiple videos were shared online, showing roaring winds and intense rains ravaging the area.
10:18 GMT 21.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / Lino MirgelerResidents clear the debris in front of an appartment building in Paderborn, western Germany on May 20, 2022, after a storm caused major damage.
