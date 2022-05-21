https://sputniknews.com/20220521/uk-bread-shortage-inevitable-as-police-warn-of-surge-in-crime-amid-cost-of-living-crisis-1095686128.html

UK Bread Shortage ‘Inevitable’ as Police Warn of Surge in Crime Amid Cost of Living Crisis

In late February, US Foreign Secretary Liz Truss admitted that the sanctions London had slapped on Russia in retaliation for its special military operation in...

The UK’s Federation of Bakers warned of fewer bread products on the shelves of local supermarkets amid the escalating cost of living crisis in the country.Referring to the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Pyne said that the UK’s currently remaining supply includes small volumes of wheat from Canada and the EU, which supplement Britain’s harvest.At the same time, he made clear that bread products will become more and more expensive for Britons.He spoke a few days after HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Сooke cautioned the escalating cost of living crisis will lead to an increase in crime in the UK.He was echoed by Labour West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster, who stressed that Britain currently faces “a cost of living financial crisis that will cause poverty, inequality, insecurity and hardship”.Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has, meanwhile, described Cooke’s remarks as “old-fashioned” thinking. Speaking to ITV News, Malthouse argued that “because people are challenged financially […] that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to turn to crime”.This was preceded by the minister telling Times Radio that he has “to challenge this connection between poverty and crime”.The remarks come as inflation rates in the UK reached a 40-year high at 9 percent, which was driven by record prices for gasoline and diesel, as well as the soaring cost of food, clothing, and furniture in the country.UK ministers previously warned that the “severe” sanctions” Western countries slapped on Russia over its special operation in Ukraine would have a knock-on effect on the cost of living in Britain. Shortly after Moscow’s operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country was announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss acknowledged that Britain would take an “economic hit” due to the anti-Russian sanctions.

