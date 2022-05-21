https://sputniknews.com/20220521/switzerland-confirms-first-monkeypox-case-in-bern-1095690758.html
Switzerland Confirms First Monkeypox Case in Bern
Switzerland Confirms First Monkeypox Case in Bern
16:22 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 21.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the historic city of Bern on Saturday as the rare infectious disease continues to spread across Europe.
"A rise in monkeypox infections is being observed in Europe and North America. Switzerland has too confirmed the first case (Bern canton)," the Federal Office of Public Health said on social media.
The health agency said symptoms of this tropical disease
, endemic in Africa, are usually mild but urged those who develop fever and chickenpox-like rash to seek medical assistance.
The World Health Organization
says symptoms resolve within two to three weeks but the disease may lead to a range of medical complications. The UN agency has been alerted to outbreaks in 11 countries as of Friday.