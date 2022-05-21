https://sputniknews.com/20220521/man-arrested-for-threatening-to-blow-up-uk-tory-mp-andrea-jenkyns-report-says-1095685684.html
Man Arrested for Threatening to Blow up UK Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, Report Says
Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has claimed to be "shaken" after a man arrived at one of her events threatening to kill her, she told The Sun.The incident occurred in the town of Morley in West Yorkshire, where Jenkyns was organising to host a friendship coffee meeting later that day in the town hall. The Tory politician left to get a haircut, with the suspect arriving mere minutes later claiming to want to blow up the lawmaker.Security staff immediately contacted Jenkyns, and police officers escorted her to safety, while the attacker was taken into custody."I only missed him by a matter of minutes", she told The Sun. "Today did shake me up. They said there is a guy at the town hall and security says he wants to blow you up. I was like - God, do I leave the hairdresser? Then the police arrived at the hairdresser and escorted me to my office", she continued.According to the newspaper, it is the sixth time Jenkyns has received death threats since she was elected to the House of Commons in 2015. She said that one of the haters had sent her around 70 emails warning she needs to "to wear a stab vest".Following the attempted assault, the legislator asked Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to discuss boosting MP security to avoid casualties.This latest threat comes less than a year after the fatal attack on another Tory MP, Sir David Amess. Amess was stabbed to death in October 2021 as he was attending a meeting with his constituents. The attacker - Ali Harbi Ali, a radicalised young man of Somali descent - received a life sentence last month.
"I only missed him by a matter of minutes", she told The Sun. "Today did shake me up. They said there is a guy at the town hall and security says he wants to blow you up. I was like - God, do I leave the hairdresser? Then the police arrived at the hairdresser and escorted me to my office", she continued.
