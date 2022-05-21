https://sputniknews.com/20220521/ici-cest-paris-kylian-mbappe-announces-new-deal-with-psg-after-real-madrid-transfer-talks-1095691804.html
'Ici c'est Paris': Kylian Mbappe Announces New Deal With PSG After Real Madrid Transfer Talks
ESPN sources said that Kylian Mbappe has spoken with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who had been in contact with Mbappe's entourage for the entire... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International
After much uncertainty, Kylian Mbappe, 23, has announced that he will remain at Paris-Saint-Germain until June 30, 2025. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
19:08 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 19:25 GMT 21.05.2022)
Being updated
After much uncertainty, Kylian Mbappe, 23, has announced that he will remain at Paris-Saint-Germain until June 30, 2025.
"I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am very happy about it. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club which gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level," Mbappe said in a quoted statement. "I am also very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished."