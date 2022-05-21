International
'Ici c'est Paris': Kylian Mbappe Announces New Deal With PSG After Real Madrid Transfer Talks
ESPN sources said that Kylian Mbappe has spoken with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who had been in contact with Mbappe's entourage for the entire season.
kylian mbappe
psg
real madrid
transfer
19:08 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 19:25 GMT 21.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / FRANCK FIFEParis Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and ES Troyes AC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on May 8, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and ES Troyes AC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on May 8, 2022
© AFP 2022 / FRANCK FIFE
