International
https://sputniknews.com/20220521/frances-lyon-clinch-8th-champions-league-trophy-after-besting-barcelona-1095691970.html
France's Lyon Clinch 8th Champions League Trophy After Besting Barcelona
France's Lyon Clinch 8th Champions League Trophy After Besting Barcelona
Lyon hold the record for the most wins in the Champions League, so this trophy for the team was the eighth, given their wins in 2011, 2012, 2016-2020, and this... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-21T19:18+0000
2022-05-21T19:22+0000
uefa champions league
lyon fc
barcelona
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
French football club Lyon defeated the Spanish Barcelona in the final of the Women's Champions League on Saturday.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uefa champions league, lyon fc, barcelona, football

France's Lyon Clinch 8th Champions League Trophy After Besting Barcelona

19:18 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 19:22 GMT 21.05.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Lyon hold the record for the most wins in the Champions League, so this trophy for the team was the eighth, given their wins in 2011, 2012, 2016-2020, and this year. Barcelona have reached the final of the tournament for the third time, in 2021 the Catalan club won the trophy.
French football club Lyon defeated the Spanish Barcelona in the final of the Women's Champions League on Saturday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала