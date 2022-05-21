France's Lyon Clinch 8th Champions League Trophy After Besting Barcelona

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/frances-lyon-clinch-8th-champions-league-trophy-after-besting-barcelona-1095691970.html
French football club Lyon defeated the Spanish Barcelona in the final of the Women's Champions League on Saturday.
Lyon hold the record for the most wins in the Champions League, so this trophy for the team was the eighth, given their wins in 2011, 2012, 2016-2020, and this year. Barcelona have reached the final of the tournament for the third time, in 2021 the Catalan club won the trophy.
