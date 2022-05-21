https://sputniknews.com/20220521/ethereum-creator-says-he-is-not-a-billionaire-anymore-as-cryptocurrency-market-tanks-1095686858.html
Ethereum Creator Says He is 'Not a Billionaire Anymore' as Cryptocurrency Market Tanks
Ethereum Creator Says He is 'Not a Billionaire Anymore' as Cryptocurrency Market Tanks
Apart from a sharp drop in Ethereum's value, the programmer also made a considerable donation of more than $1 billion to India's coronavirus relief fund...
Apart from a sharp drop in Ethereum’s value, the programmer also made a considerable donation of more than $1 billion to India’s coronavirus relief fund, hitting his estimated $1.5 billion net value last year.
Ethereum cryptocurrency creator Vitaly Buterin has said on Twitter that he is "not a billionaire anymore", without offering further details.
The statement was posted in a thread as part of a Twitter-based discussion over the online activity of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Buterin said he appreciated them talking to normal people through the social media platforms.
His comment came amid a major decline in cryptocurrency value
. Ethereum lost over half of its value over the past six months, dropping from its peak of $4,735 to around $1,980 currently.