Ethereum Creator Says He is 'Not a Billionaire Anymore' as Cryptocurrency Market Tanks

Apart from a sharp drop in Ethereum's value, the programmer also made a considerable donation of more than $1 billion to India's coronavirus relief fund... 21.05.2022

Ethereum cryptocurrency creator Vitaly Buterin has said on Twitter that he is "not a billionaire anymore", without offering further details.The statement was posted in a thread as part of a Twitter-based discussion over the online activity of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Buterin said he appreciated them talking to normal people through the social media platforms.His comment came amid a major decline in cryptocurrency value. Ethereum lost over half of its value over the past six months, dropping from its peak of $4,735 to around $1,980 currently.

