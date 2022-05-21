https://sputniknews.com/20220521/controversy-arises-in-india-over-plan-to-replace-mahatma-gandhis-statue-amid-beautification-project-1095679094.html

Controversy Arises in India Over Plan to Replace Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Amid Beautification Project

Controversy Arises in India Over Plan to Replace Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Amid Beautification Project

Mahatma Gandhi, who India regards as the Father of the Nation, was a lawyer, politician, social activist, and freedom fighter who became the leader of the... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-21T10:15+0000

2022-05-21T10:15+0000

2022-05-21T10:15+0000

india

mahatma gandhi

statue

controversy

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095681610_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2016a2df77f9a7c0cd2dfd103dfddaa4.jpg

Senior Telangana Congress leaders, on Saturday, appealed to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to not replace Mahatma Gandhi’s statue with a new one at MG Road in Secunderabad, a city in the Indian state of Telangana.The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at MG Road is slated to be replaced with a new one and surrounded with gazebos, seating arrangements and greenery while the old one will be moved to a less prominent place.The bronze statue of the freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi is a historic landmark that commemorates his first arrival in the state during India's independence in 1947. The statue was donated by the owner of Paradise theatre in the 1950s.The replacement of the statue is a part of the GHMC's ongoing "beautification" project on MG Road, formerly known as James Street, which was renamed Mahatma Gandhi Road following the nation's independence. It is one of the prominent shopping streets in Secunderabad.Senior Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy urged the GHMC to not proceed with the plan as the statue holds a lot of heritage significance.Calling the statue 'heritage', another former Congress parliamentarian and the party’s senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said that instead of replacing the original statue, the new one can be installed at another location, near Secunderabad railway station.Congress party in a letter to the GHMC and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Commissioner has said that they welcome the beautification project at MG Road but the proposal to shift and erect a statue of Mahatma Gandhi to another location is not acceptable.Several netizens have also taken to Twitter making an appeal to the government to not replace the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, mahatma gandhi, statue, controversy, congress