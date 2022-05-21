https://sputniknews.com/20220521/china-coal-imports-from-russia-almost-double-amid-western-sanctions--1095690019.html

China Coal Imports From Russia Almost Double Amid Western Sanctions

Earlier this month, the Chinese General Administration of Customs revealed that wider trade with Russia went up 25.9 percent in the first four months of 2022... 21.05.2022

China's imports of coal from Russia almost doubled between March and April, soaring to 4.42 million metric tons, according to trade data from Refinitiv, one of the world's largest providers of financial market data and infrastructure.The figure means that Russia has already overtaken Australia as China's second-largest supplier since 2021 after Indonesia. Moscow now supplies 19% of Beijing’s coal, up from the 14% share it held in March.This record purchase of coal comes despite the US and its allies targeting Moscow with “severe” sanctions over its ongoing special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February.He added that the situation had changed by March, when it became clear that “the EU wasn't moving fast to ban imports, and that effectively prevented both the US and the EU from imposing broader sanctions that would affect other buyers, there was a jump in purchases resulting from latent demand”.Myllyvirta argued that thus far, the Chinese government “seems to be walking a line of maintaining friendly relationships with Russia without encouraging or directing Chinese firms to increase business with the country, and discouraging anything that might run afoul of the sanctions imposed on China”.The analyst explained that even though China vows to cut its dependence on fossil fuels, the country still needs coal to power its economy.Toby Hassall, lead analyst for Coal Market Research at the London Stock Exchange Group, argued that China is buying more Russian coal at a big discount because “in recent months, sanctions [against Moscow] have created a stark bifurcation of the global seaborne coal market, as many importers are now unable or unwilling to import coal from Russia”.With the pool of buyers becoming smaller, those importers who are ready to buy coal from Russia are "paying much lower prices for this supply compared with coal sourced from other origins," Hassall told CNN.This followed the Chinese General Administration of Customs revealing in early May that Russia-China trade in January-April 2022 amounted to $51.09 billion. China’s exports to Russia increased by 11.3% year-on-year and amounted to $20.24 billion, while Russia’s exports to China went up 37.8 percent and stood at $30.85 billion.

