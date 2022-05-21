https://sputniknews.com/20220521/boeings-starliner-successfully-docks-with-iss-for-first-time-1095676618.html
Boeing's Starliner Successfully Docks With ISS for First Time
Boeing's Starliner Successfully Docks With ISS for First Time
00:34 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 00:52 GMT 21.05.2022)
Being updated
The unmanned astronaut capsule docked at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time on Friday, some 25 hours after separating from a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and advancing an unscrewed mission dubbed Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2).
Boeing's second shot at docking its crew capsule proved to be a success as the unscrewed spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS at 8:28 p.m. ET (00:28 UTC) on Friday, per NASA.
"The Boeing Starliner spacecraft completes its historic first docking to the International Space Station," the NASA announcer said during the live feed.
The partially reusable spacecraft is designed to transport crew members to the ISS and other low-Earth orbit destinations.