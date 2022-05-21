https://sputniknews.com/20220521/boeings-starliner-successfully-docks-with-iss-for-first-time-1095676618.html

Boeing's Starliner Successfully Docks With ISS for First Time

The unmanned astronaut capsule docked at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time on Friday, some 25 hours after separating from a United... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

Boeing's second shot at docking its crew capsule proved to be a success as the unscrewed spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS at 8:28 p.m. ET (00:28 UTC) on Friday, per NASA. The partially reusable spacecraft is designed to transport crew members to the ISS and other low-Earth orbit destinations.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

