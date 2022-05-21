https://sputniknews.com/20220521/biggest-rail-strike-in-uks-modern-history-looms-as-countrys-inflation-increasing-1095679423.html

Biggest Rail Strike in UK’s Modern History Looms as Country’s Inflation Increasing

Biggest Rail Strike in UK’s Modern History Looms as Country’s Inflation Increasing

A massive industrial strike at the UK’s Network Rail over the company’s plans to reduce 2,500 engineering jobs may kick off already on 7 June. The Rail... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-21T06:15+0000

2022-05-21T06:15+0000

2022-05-21T06:15+0000

uk

trade unions

government

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095679748_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a56fb8fae16991b7099c94fcc482d04b.jpg

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is due to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week to discuss emergency plans aimed at stopping what may become Britain’s biggest rail strike in modern history, The Financial Times (FT) has reported.The newspaper quoted unnamed industry executives as saying that the British infrastructure operator Network Rail had warned that in a worst-case scenario, the railway would be forced to go down to running a 12-hour-per-day service.The emergency plans are also expected to include freight trains being given priority over passenger services to tackle potential food and fuel shortages due to the looming strike.This comes as the UK’s Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union urged more than 40,000 railway workers to vote in favour of a strike in a ballot that is slated to wrap up on 24 May.The RMT is unhappy over Network Rail’s push for cutting at least 2,500 maintenance jobs, and what the union describes as an “attack” on pay and conditions at train operating companies.The ballot is being held among RMT members on Network Rail and the country’s 15 train operators, including Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, South Western Railway, Island Line, GTR (including Gatwick Express), TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, and West Midlands Trains.The remarks followed RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch stressing that his union believes in “modernising the railways” but that it doesn’t believe in “sacrificing thousands of jobs, constant pay freezes or making the railways unsafe”."That is what government plans will mean for the railways if RMT and other transport unions don’t mount a comprehensive defence of the industry,” Lynch pointed out.He expressed concern about the fact that “railway workers have had to contend with pay freezes, the prospect of losing their jobs and repeated attacks on their terms and conditions”.The developments unfold as salary increases across Britain fail to keep up with a soaring rate of inflation that hit 7% last month and is set to skyrocket to 10%, according to the Bank of England’s estimates.He was giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee amid criticism from senior Tories about his response to growing prices driven by inflation surging well past the government’s target of 2%. This comes as the growing cost-of-living crisis continues to take its toll on UK consumers, with increasing inflation induced by record energy prices, post-COVID-19 pandemic supply chain disruptions and the fall-out from the sweeping sanctions that Western countries slapped on Russia over its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/uk-royal-mail-plans-more-cost-cuts-because-of-inflation-1095626910.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220512/uk-economy-shrinking-amid-rising-inflation-1095453315.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, trade unions, government, inflation