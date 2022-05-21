https://sputniknews.com/20220521/biden-sends-troops-to-somalia-sibling-rivalry-in-jordan-and-hepatitis-infections-in-young-children-1095675969.html

Biden Sends Troops to Somalia, Sibling Rivalry in Jordan and Hepatitis Infections in Young Children

Project Veritas, the right wing gotcha outfit, says it has evidence the FBI itself does indeed consider Project Veritas to be a media organization. Therefore... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, national affairs and security analyst joins at the top of the show to break down the latest developments in Eastern Europe. They talk about the Russian Defense Ministry saying today that it would heighten its defenses along the Finnish border in light of the decision by Finland and Sweden to apply for membership in NATO. Turkey, meanwhile, said that it was opposed to adding the two Nordic countries to NATO without promises that Sweden would send a host of Turkish and Kurdish dissidents back to Turkey to stand trial, something Sweden promised it would never do.Netfa Freeman, is the Events Coordinator and a policy analyst at the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS). He is also an organizer in Pan-African Community Action (PACA), is on the Coordinating Committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, and is Co-Producer/Host for the radio show and podcast Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. Freeman joins the Misfits to talk about Joe Biden reversed Trump era troop withdrawals and will send up several US troops back to Somalia. Then they talk about what’s the state of terrorism in the Horn of Africa.Adnan Alattiyat, is a political analyst and attorney practicing in California joins the program to talk about the latest news from Jordan. Jordan’s King Abdullah yesterday issued a royal decree that severely restricted the communications and movements of his half-brother, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, whom authorities accuse of having been involved in a coup attempt against the king a year ago.Bill Honigman, retired emergency physician and California State Coordinator and Healthcare Issue Team Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America PDA joins the program to talk about the spike in hepatitis infections among young children. In the past few months, more than 400 children in the US, the UK and Europe have developed hepatitis. At least 26 have gotten liver transplants and so far at least 6 children have died from their illnesses and health professionals are baffled.It is Friday, the Misfits close with Stories of the Weird.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

