Amber Heard's Agent Reveals Reason Why Actress Almost Got Fired From Aquaman Sequel

The messy legal battle between Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard almost cost the actress the role of Princess Mera in the upcoming WB blockbuster "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", Heard's WME agent Jessica Kovacevic alleged.Kovacevic stated in her testimony during the trial that Warner Bros. claimed there was a "lack of chemistry" between Heard and her co-star Jason Momoa, which almost resulted in her discharge. At the same time, the agent, in her pre-recorded deposition, expressed believe that the studio wanter to replace the actress due to the bad publicity from the trial, since they did not want to "hire someone who has bad press".Heard previously lamented her troubles, saying she had to "fight really hard" to save her career amid the trial with Depp.According to the actress, her role was diminished due to the trial, while reports suggest she will have only about ten minutes of screen time in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.Amber Heard is being sued for $50 million by Depp, who says she defamed him in an opinion column published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018. In the piece, Heard claimed she had been a victim of domestic abuse. While she did not name Depp directly, the allegations have already tanked his career, as the actor has since lost his roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and the upcoming "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

