Why The Lessons Malcolm X Taught Us Continue to Matter Today

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss AIPAC and the Israel lobby donating millions of dollars to opponents of progressive Democratic congressional candidates who question US support for Israel, the Israel lobby’s endless cache of money that it uses to guarantee that members of Congress and state legislative bodies protect the interests of Israel and do not call for sanctions in response to its aparthied policies, how the Israel lobby and its PR machine is fighting the rising tide of solidarity with the Palestinian people, and how the assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh affects the growing movement against Israeli apartheid.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte to discuss recent revelations that seem to implicate the US in the asassination of Hatian President Jovenel Moise, why the US would be interested in removing Moise and how it relates to US geopolitical interests, and how things have played out politically since the assassination of Moise and the dueling groups vying for control of Haiti but who ultimately would serve western interests on the island.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the anniversary of the foundation of Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Liberty by the CIA, why these state-funded outlets continue to operate despite their initial purposes as cold war propaganda outlets, the hypocrisy of the fury from the US government over state-funded media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik as they continue to fund outlets like Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Liberty, and the clear continuation of the cold war after the fall of the Soviet Union that continues today in the form of hatred against Russia.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” A Lie of Reinvention: Correcting Manning Marable's Malcolm X to discuss Malcolm X’s birthday and the lessons we are still learning from him as attempts to whitewash and de-radicalize him have grown, how the assassination of Malcolm X and the dismantling of Black political organization have created vacuums of political belonging that the likes of Kevin Samuels have taken a hold of, and the deliberate effort to cast Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, and Black radical politics as dangerous.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

