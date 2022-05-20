https://sputniknews.com/20220520/who-convenes-emergency-meeting-of-experts-to-discuss-monkeypox-outbreak-reports-say-1095657688.html

WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting of Experts to Discuss Monkeypox Outbreak, Reports Say

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to convene an emergency meeting of experts to discuss the outbreak of monkeypox in light of rapidly rising cases, The Telegraph reported on Friday.The meeting's agenda is believed to be the ways of the virus' transmission, its high prevalence in gays and bisexual men, as well as the situation with vaccines, the newspaper said.On 7 May, the UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority in Europe to publicly report a case of monkeypox, in a patient who recently travelled from Nigeria. Since then, cases of monkeypox have also been confirmed in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. The disease does not spread easily among people, but it may have complications.Monkeypox predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe. The incubation period usually lasts from six to 13 days but it can last up to 21 days. The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, back and muscle pain, and a rash on the body.

