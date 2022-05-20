Watch Bush Grill Georgia’s Saakashvili, Confirm Pentagon Biolab Funding in Convo With Pranksters

https://sputniknews.com/20220520/watch-bush-grill-georgias-saakashvili-confirm-pentagon-biolab-funding-in-convo-with-pranksters-1095671969.html
18:58 GMT 20.05.2022 (Updated: 19:10 GMT 20.05.2022)
Former president George W. Bush offered some advice to ‘problematic’ former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili, and confirmed his administration’s work in creating the network of Pentagon-funded biolabs dotting Ukraine in the final two parts of his interview with Vovan and Lexus.
“You know, he’s a rambunctious boy at heart,” Bush said, after being informed by the fake ‘Zelensky’ that the Ukrainian president had to fire Saakashvili as an advisor over his rampant drug use and exorbitant salary demands.
“Yeah, I agree, I mean we had a problem with him in Georgia. Putin laid a trap and he fell into it, and he kinda panicked during that period of time. You should of asked me whether or not he should have been inside your government, I would of given you advice,” Bush confided.
Saying he hadn’t spoken to Saakashvili since 2008
, the former US president suggested that if the Georgian politician had remained “true to his roots he’d still be in Georgia, not running around Ukraine and other places. I mean you know, that frustrated me. He got elected, he did a good job for a while, there was pushback to his administration and I would have thought he would have stayed and fought for Georgian democracy, but instead he immediately goes to Ukraine.”
Bush inquired about Saakashvili’s citizenship, and after being told that the former Georgian president been given Ukrainian citizenship, suggested that he “ought to be fighting the Russians.”
Vovan and Lexus informed Bush that his “legacy” in Ukraine has been preserved. “For example, those biolaboratories that the United States has donated on the territory of our country. It’s a programme of Pentagon, you remember?”
Informed that these labs had been safely evacuated to prevent Russian forces from capturing them, the former president expressed relief. “Oh good,” he said. “Good, yeah you’re smart.”
Told by ‘Zelensky’ that there were a pair of heroic fighter pilots fighting Russia on the line that would like to speak to him, the former president agreed, and repeated the line “Slava Vovan and Lexus” (“Glory to Vovan and Lexus”), a play on the ‘Glory to Ukraine’ greeting
used by Ukrainian politicians, military figures and Western leaders expressing solidarity with Kiev.
After being connected, the former president saluted them. “Hi dudes, how ya doing?” Bush asked. “I’m very proud of you.”
After being quoted a line
from the cult 2000 Russian film Brat 2, in which the American bad guy is told by the hero that real power lies in the truth, not money, Bush agreed that “the truth’s with you.”
“Yes it is you, and Zelensky. I told Zelensky he’s like Winston Churchill. He’s great,” the former president gushed.
“Here’s my suggestion, keep fighting. Don’t let up,” Bush added.
In previously released excerpts
from the interview, the 43rd president of the United States said
he’d always wanted to see Ukraine join NATO, and brushed off the fact that James Baker, the secretary of state under George H.W. Bush, his father, had promised Moscow not to expand the Western alliance after the reunification of Germany, saying that was “years ago” and that “times change.”
The junior Bush also revealed that Zelensky's "mission" was "to destroy as many Russian troops as you can.”
Vladimir ‘Vovan’ Kuznetsov and Alexei ‘Lexus’ Stolyarov have spent over a decade trolling politicians, celebrities, royals, and other public figures. Their interviews have provided insights into what officials say to one another privately, when they think the media's cameras and microphones are off. Vovan and Lexus had their YouTube channel shut down in March after they released candid interviews with British Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel. Their hundreds of videos
remain safe and sound and available on Rutube, the free Russian video hosting platform.