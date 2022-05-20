https://sputniknews.com/20220520/wall-street-enters-bear-market-with-sp-500-down-20-on-year-nasdaq-off-nearly-30-1095670948.html

Wall Street Enters Bear Market With S&P 500 Down 20% on Year, Nasdaq Off Nearly 30%

Wall Street Enters Bear Market With S&P 500 Down 20% on Year, Nasdaq Off Nearly 30%

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street entered bear market territory on Friday, with the S&P 500 index for the top 500 US stocks falling 20% on the year while Nasdaq... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-20T17:36+0000

2022-05-20T17:36+0000

2022-05-20T18:01+0000

us

wall street

nasdaq

s&p

bear market

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094897482_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f22829e34da8917baba6c2749a94eed.jpg

In general market terminology, any asset down 20% from its most recent high or from a particular period like a quarter or year-end is defined as having entered a bear market. The S&P 500 was hovering at around 3,810 on Friday afternoon, down 20% from its December finish of 4,767. Nasdaq, which includes top technology names such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, was at 11,042, down 29.2% from last year’s close of 15,645.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, wall street, nasdaq, s&p, bear market