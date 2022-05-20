https://sputniknews.com/20220520/us-judge-blocks-biden-white-house-from-ending-title-42-immigration-rule-1095674074.html
US Judge Blocks Biden White House From Ending Title 42 Immigration Rule
US Judge Blocks Biden White House From Ending Title 42 Immigration Rule
A US federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from rescinding a rule that allows immigration authorities to summarily deport or reject entry to... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-20T21:38+0000
2022-05-20T21:38+0000
2022-05-20T21:40+0000
us
immigration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, immigration
US Judge Blocks Biden White House From Ending Title 42 Immigration Rule
21:38 GMT 20.05.2022 (Updated: 21:40 GMT 20.05.2022)
Being updated
A US federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from rescinding a rule that allows immigration authorities to summarily deport or reject entry to undocumented immigrants in the United States.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...