US East Coast Braces for Record-Shattering Heat Wave This Weekend

The blistering heat —which is heading for the US East Coast more than a month before the summer solstice— is an ominous indicator of the dangerous effects of human-caused climate change. The surging temperatures will surpass the heat wave of last summer, and break some records that have stood for 100 years.On Saturday, the temperatures will exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the millions of residents who live along the I-95 corridor between Richmond, Virginia, and Boston, Massachusetts. The humidity for some of these areas will also be moderately higher than normal, which, when in combination with the boiling heat, could have negative health effects on those with heat-related illnesses.The Philadelphia, Newark, sections of the New York City metropolitan area, Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island and Boston region will be under heat advisories due to a heat index of 100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit that will bear down on those areas.Forecasters are predicting record temperatures throughout the region. Philadelphia is expected to beat its 1934 record on Saturday, with scorching heat climbing over 95 degrees. The New York City metro area will break its record of 91 degrees, while Raleigh, North Carolina and upstate Albany may break their highest ever recorded temperatures since 1938. Boston will see temperatures of 91 and 94 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.Richmond, which set a new heat record last year in June and July of 2021 with a blistering 96 degrees, is expected to see temperatures soar to 99 degrees on Saturday.Unfortunately, climate change is now making heat a deadly norm. Humidity combined with extreme heat creates “wet-bulb temperatures” and can lead to deadly temps. This tragic phenomenon has already occurred in India, leaving dozens of people dead and causing hundreds of birds to be medically treated after dropping from the sky.“The abrupt beginning of hot temperatures early in the season after a relatively cool spring brings an increased risk of heat illnesses unless proper precautions are taken,” warned the NWS. “Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Plan to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and seek shade from the sun. Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages.”

