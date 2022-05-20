https://sputniknews.com/20220520/uae-russia-capable-of-boosting-trade-ties-abu-dhabi-says-1095647270.html
UAE, Russia Capable of Boosting Trade Ties, Abu Dhabi Says
UAE, Russia Capable of Boosting Trade Ties, Abu Dhabi Says
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates and Russia are capable of boosting the bilateral trade relations and cooperation in various spheres, Chairman of the... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-20T01:20+0000
2022-05-20T01:20+0000
2022-05-20T01:20+0000
uae
russia
trade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103897/77/1038977797_0:377:1025:953_1920x0_80_0_0_9abd1e0b09304a5982c2024354fce8f1.jpg
On Thursday, he held a meeting with the head of the Russian-UAE Interparliamentary Group, Senator Arsen Kanokov.He also praised the deep relations between the two nations, especially in economy.In turn, Kanokov said that Russia wanted to further develop relations with the UAE.
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103897/77/1038977797_0:185:1025:953_1920x0_80_0_0_8e88c11c00a60c089db7ffb9eaf42916.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uae, russia, trade
UAE, Russia Capable of Boosting Trade Ties, Abu Dhabi Says
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates and Russia are capable of boosting the bilateral trade relations and cooperation in various spheres, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei said.
On Thursday, he held a meeting with the head of the Russian-UAE Interparliamentary Group, Senator Arsen Kanokov.
"The UAE and Russia have capabilities needed for boosting their trade relations as well as other kinds of cooperation in various spheres, including education and the development of the sustainable economy, industrial revolution, artificial intelligence, innovations and other promising areas," Al Mazrouei said, as quoted by the WAM news agency.
He also praised the deep relations between the two nations, especially in economy.
In turn, Kanokov said that Russia wanted to further develop relations with the UAE.