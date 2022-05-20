International
UAE, Russia Capable of Boosting Trade Ties, Abu Dhabi Says
uae, russia, trade

UAE, Russia Capable of Boosting Trade Ties, Abu Dhabi Says

01:20 GMT 20.05.2022
© Flickr / Chu❤UAE Flag
UAE Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2022
© Flickr / Chu❤
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates and Russia are capable of boosting the bilateral trade relations and cooperation in various spheres, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei said.
On Thursday, he held a meeting with the head of the Russian-UAE Interparliamentary Group, Senator Arsen Kanokov.
"The UAE and Russia have capabilities needed for boosting their trade relations as well as other kinds of cooperation in various spheres, including education and the development of the sustainable economy, industrial revolution, artificial intelligence, innovations and other promising areas," Al Mazrouei said, as quoted by the WAM news agency.
He also praised the deep relations between the two nations, especially in economy.
In turn, Kanokov said that Russia wanted to further develop relations with the UAE.
