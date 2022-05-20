https://sputniknews.com/20220520/two-secret-service-agents-reportedly-booted-from-south-korea-ahead-of-biden-visit-for-drunken-1095665520.html
Two Secret Service Agents Reportedly Booted From South Korea Ahead of Biden Visit For Drunken Fracas
Two US Secret Service agents, sent ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea
to carry out a logistical mission, have been sent back to Washington, DC in disgrace, Fox News reported.
The agents, who have not been identified, will now face disciplinary action after an off-duty incident, a source was cited as saying.
The two men, purportedly not assigned to the presidential team, appeared to have overindulged on alcohol and got into a rowdy altercation with a cab driver.
“The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations", USSS chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi was cited by the outlet as saying.
One of the agents was reportedly interviewed by authorities, but no charges have been filed. It was clarified that in South Korea, mediators sent to assess low-level disputes of this kind subsequently decide whether to file criminal charges.
"We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards", Anthony Guglielmi added.
Guglielmi acknowledged that the two men had been placed on administrative leave and there was "no impact" on President Biden’s itinerary
The spokesman dismissed any further questions by saying: "Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further at this time".