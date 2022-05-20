https://sputniknews.com/20220520/two-secret-service-agents-reportedly-booted-from-south-korea-ahead-of-biden-visit-for-drunken-1095665520.html

Two Secret Service Agents Reportedly Booted From South Korea Ahead of Biden Visit For Drunken Fracas

Two Secret Service Agents Reportedly Booted From South Korea Ahead of Biden Visit For Drunken Fracas

As US President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol for talks on trade and security, an embarrassing incident reportedly... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-20T13:51+0000

2022-05-20T13:51+0000

2022-05-20T14:23+0000

joe biden

south korea

us secret service

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095666618_0:133:1280:853_1920x0_80_0_0_735b5ae9b62005f1dc5db60d8da70fcb.jpg

Two US Secret Service agents, sent ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea to carry out a logistical mission, have been sent back to Washington, DC in disgrace, Fox News reported.The agents, who have not been identified, will now face disciplinary action after an off-duty incident, a source was cited as saying.The two men, purportedly not assigned to the presidential team, appeared to have overindulged on alcohol and got into a rowdy altercation with a cab driver.One of the agents was reportedly interviewed by authorities, but no charges have been filed. It was clarified that in South Korea, mediators sent to assess low-level disputes of this kind subsequently decide whether to file criminal charges.Guglielmi acknowledged that the two men had been placed on administrative leave and there was "no impact" on President Biden’s itinerary.The spokesman dismissed any further questions by saying: "Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further at this time".

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/north-korea-not-interested-in-kim-biden-bilateral-meeting---white-house-1095644503.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden, south korea, us secret service