Video: Syrian Air Defenses Engaging Multiple 'Hostile Targets' Over Damascus - State Media
20:22 GMT 20.05.2022 (Updated: 20:54 GMT 20.05.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @HeedoAbuLabanA screenshot from the video allegedly showing an air attack in the sky over Damascus, Syria, on May 20, 2022.
© Photo : Twitter / @HeedoAbuLaban
At the moment, the type of projectiles being launched across the country, as well as their purpose, are not clear. There are also no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the attack.
Syrian air defense systems are engaged in combating an attack in the sky over the capital province of Damascus, the country's state news agency SANA reported on Friday night.
According to reports, explosions are currently heard in the sky over the Syrian capital.
Moreover, the news agency reported that the Syrian military had managed to shoot down "several enemy missiles" in the south of the province.
A video circulating on social media depicted flashes in the night sky, allegedly showing the operation of Damascus' air defense systems.
#Israel #Palestine #Syria: Reports of air bombings in the skies of Damascus, Syria’s stated-owned SANA says: “Our air defense system is dealing with Israeli attacks in Damascus.” pic.twitter.com/LoRAnRLghJ— Heedo Abu Laban | عبد الحميد | 𓂆 (@HeedoAbuLaban) May 20, 2022
#Israel #Palestine #Syria: another footage of missile strikes above Damascus pic.twitter.com/bC2R7eIltg— Heedo Abu Laban | عبد الحميد | 𓂆 (@HeedoAbuLaban) May 20, 2022
According to unconfirmed reports, at least two projectiles were reportedly intercepted over Damascus. At the same time, at least six impacts were made on Syrian soil.
Another report suggested that the target of the airstrike was Hezbollah militia depots in the neighborhoods of al-Kiswa and Jamra in the country's south.
in addition, the strikes allegedly started a fire at the airport in the capital, resulting in the cancellation of flights.
The latest strike comes after one on May 14 that killed five soldiers and another on April 27 that killed ten combatants, including six Syrian soldiers, in the deadliest such raid since the start of 2022, according to previous reports.
As usual, the Syrian side claimed Israel's involvement in the current attack. Israel generally does not comment on the allegations, neither confirming nor denying responsibility for the air attacks.
Since the civil conflict in Syria erupted in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air attacks against government targets as well as barracks and ammunition stores for allied Iran-backed troops and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.