Sweden, Finland and NATO, Recession Alert, CPAC in Hungary, JCPOA Deal Update, Biden and Saudi Oil

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq," Bush said...

Kenneth Surin, political and foreign affairs analyst, Professor Emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University joins the show to talk about Finland, Sweden, Joe Biden and Turkey. Finland and Sweden are applying to join NATO while Turkey remains ambivalent about the agreement. Then they talk about CPAC meeting in Hungary this year. This is the first time such a conference has been held in Europe, and much is being made of the role of replacement theory in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rhetoric, in the writings of the Buffalo shooter, and in far right American discourse. Hungary represents “Conservative Christian values,” according to CPAC organizers.Mohammad Mirandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran joins the show to break down the latest developments over the progress of the nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA.Dan Kavalik, labor attorney, human rights activist and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture joins the conversation they start with the new NYPD domestic terrorism unit. Then they talk about the way the Israeli government has responded to the murder of Shireen Abu Aqleh. And, they talk about the latest news surrounding the Michael Sussman trial.Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York, Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital and a Fellow of The Century Foundation joins the show to talk about the state of the economy. The stock market is in correction and moving into bear market territory. They talk about the impact of falling assets and the negative wealth effect, inflation and the 2022 midterms.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

