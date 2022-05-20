International
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding а virtual meeting with Security Council members in Moscow.Topics due to be discussed include increasing the stability and security of how the state's cyberinfrastructure functions. Additional measures aimed at preventing the consequence of new threats in the use of information and communication technologies will be considered, the Kremlin said on Thursday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members

12:50 GMT 20.05.2022
