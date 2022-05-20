https://sputniknews.com/20220520/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1095649736.html

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members

Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will deliver a keynote address on the strategic task of strengthening Russia's sovereignty in the global... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding а virtual meeting with Security Council members in Moscow.Topics due to be discussed include increasing the stability and security of how the state's cyberinfrastructure functions. Additional measures aimed at preventing the consequence of new threats in the use of information and communication technologies will be considered, the Kremlin said on Thursday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

