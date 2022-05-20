https://sputniknews.com/20220520/rihanna-and-aap-rocky-welcome-first-baby-reports-say-1095648246.html

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome First Baby, Reports Say

Famous pop singer Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky have become parents, according to online celebrity and entertainment news outlet, TMZ. According to reports, the star couple had a baby boy in Los Angeles on 13 May.The boy's name is not yet known. This is the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.Earlier, the 34-year-old singer gave an interview in which she spoke about the preparations she was making for motherhood, and also admitted that she had not planned to have a child. The singer said that the pregnancy, which she announced in January, came as a surprise to her.Earlier, media reported that Rihanna and 33-year-old A$AP Rocky would get married in Barbados after the birth of their first child.

