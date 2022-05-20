LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR

International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics asked for help to fend off intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia's Defence Ministry said the operation is intended solely to dismantle Ukraine's military infrastructure and to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country.
Russian armed forces and Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics militias continue to make advances in their special military operation, pressing Ukrainian forces back from Donbass.
A total of 1,730 Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion, who had been holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past several weeks, have surrendered over the past days, the Russian defence ministry said.
Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that an agreement has been reached with the Ukrainian military at Azovstal to transfer the wounded troops from the steel plant to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic.
06:16 GMT 20.05.2022
IAEA Director General Planning to Visit Zaporozhskaya NPP in Ukraine Soon, Reports Say
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said he is planning to visit the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine in the nearest future, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Grossi announced the visit during the meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese news agency Kyodo cited Grossi as telling Kishida that it is important to ensure the NPP's safety. The prime minister, for his part, told Grossi that Tokyo "highly regards the IAEA's efforts."

On Thursday, Grossi held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, during which the parties agreed to cooperate on securing safety for NPPs in Ukraine. Hayashi pledged $2.1 million in assistance to the IAEA to provide the necessary equipment and dispatch IAEA experts, as cited by Kyodo.

In April, Grossi already led a group of IAEA inspectors and technicians to the Chernobyl NPP in northern Ukraine to intensify efforts in preventing the threat of a nuclear accident during the Russian military operation. During the visit, IAEA specialists restored the remote transfer of the safeguards data from its monitoring systems installed at the plant and recovered data from the monitoring systems.

On 4 March, Russian forces took full control over the Zaporozhskaya NPP. Russian troops and Ukrainian soldiers of the NPP guard battalion reached an agreement to jointly secure the plant. Russian specialists provide advisory assistance to Ukrainian plant personnel, who are in charge of the management and the operation of the Zaporozhskaya NPP.
06:14 GMT 20.05.2022
Russian Orthodox Charity Gathers Over $300,000 for Refugees From Ukraine - President
US-based Russian Orthodox charity fund received more than $300,00 in donations from believers from all over the world to support refugees and people in need in Ukraine, President of Fund for Assistance (FFA) for the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Mark Selawry told Sputnik.

"Since the beginning of the crisis, we have now received approximately $315,000. This is within the history of the Fund for Assistance the most successful campaign that we ever had," Selawry said.

The amount of the campaign demonstrates not only its success but the seriousness and love with which people approach the issue of supporting those in need, he added.

The fund already disbursed over $200,000 through the charities established by the primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Onufrii and by ROCOR’s Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany.

"The use of the fund is quite various, and we cover many, many needs, not just housing, but things like medical supplies, legal service to aid with immigration, services to aid with integration in Germany, which would include things like language training," Selawry said.

In mid-April, the US Treasury issued a general license that authorizes transactions in support of humanitarian projects in Ukraine or Russia despite sanctions imposed on Moscow for its special military operation in Ukraine.

However, Selawry said that he is unaware whether the FFA can provide support to refugees who are settling in Russia.

"We do not yet know whether or not indeed, as a 501(c)(3) charity organization, we can send money to Russia," he added.

In the meantime, he noted, some of the disbursed funds went to the Donbas area.

"We saw from a report from our diocese in Germany that, yes, some of the funds were going to the Donetsk region. I do not, as of yet, have a detailed account of use of funds from Metropolitan Onufrii, and therefore, I do not know how much of those funds went to the Donbas area," he explained.

Selawry pointed out that the fund provides aid to all persons in need despite their political views.

"Our job is to help those who are suffering," he said. "Somebody who is displaced from home in Luhansk could be suffering as much as somebody who is displaced in Kiev."

The FFA will be providing aid to people in need in the Ukraine crisis as long as the situation remains difficult, Selawry promised.
05:53 GMT 20.05.2022
Zurich Insurance Sells Russian Business, Ceases Commercial Activities in Russia
Swiss insurance company Zurich Insurance Group on Friday announced the sale of its subsidiary Zurich Russia and the suspension of all operations in the country.

"Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has agreed to sell its business in Russia to 11 members of the unit’s team. Under its new owners, the business will operate independently under a different brand, while Zurich will no longer conduct business operations in Russia," the group said in a statement.

The sale will allow the new company "to retain a professional team with accumulated insurance expertise" to continue providing services in Russia.

Zurich Russia was mainly busy providing services to Zurich's international clients in Russia, while inside Russia its share of non-life insurance market amounted to only 0.3%.

The sale has yet to be approved by relevant regulatory authorities.
05:04 GMT 20.05.2022
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR
