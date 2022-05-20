International
Kylian Mbappe Set to Receive World Record $138 Mln Signing Bonus From Real Madrid: Media Reports
Kylian Mbappe Set to Receive World Record $138 Mln Signing Bonus From Real Madrid: Media Reports
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
After dilly-dallying for months, Kylian Mbappe seems to have made up his mind about his future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). If reports from Spain are to be believed, the 23-year-old football star is set to embark on a new journey with Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe is reportedly weeks away from announcing a mega-deal with La Liga champions Real Madrid and is on course to get richer by a significant amount.
According to Spanish publication Marca, the Frenchman will receive a world-record $138 million signing bonus for putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.
As far as his salary is concerned, Real have boosted that as well, as the player would be paid much more than the reported $26.5 million that was agreed between the two sides last year, when the 13-time Champions League winners first approached him for a move to Spain.
Mbappe will also hold sway over his image rights as Real president Florentino Perez has given him a "historic concession".
Notably, the deal that has been agreed over Mbappe's image rights has been divided in a 60/40 ratio, with the France superstar receiving the former while the club gets the latter.
The media outlet also said that the Mbappe-Real deal could be made public sometime after the Champions League final between Madrid and Liverpool on 28 May.
