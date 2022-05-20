https://sputniknews.com/20220520/hungary-proposes-embargo-on-maritime-shipments-of-russian-oil-foreign-minister-says-1095673702.html

Hungary Proposes Embargo on Maritime Shipments of Russian Oil, Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary is proposing to impose an embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian oil instead of onshore deliveries, Foreign Minister Peter...

"If the European Union... would like to punish Russia on the oil side, then introduce an embargo on maritime deliveries of oil, because that represents by far the biggest part of Russian oil deliveries to Europe, because pipeline deliveries are in a minority, and if you give an exemption to pipeline deliveries, then our economies can continue to operate, and then the European Union would reach its goal as well," Szijjarto told Fox News.The top diplomat added that the Hungarian economy does not have alternatives to Russian oil.According to the foreign minister, the total amount of necessary investments to solve the problem and redevelop the refinery system could be about 1 billion euros. Hungary Plans to Speed Up Paks NPP II Construction With Rosatom's HelpOn Wednesday, Szijjarto said that Hungary is interested in accelerating the construction of the new units at the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) to bring them into operation by 2030, as Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom expressed its readiness to implement the project.The official also said that he had already met with the Rosatom leadership in Istanbul and received assurances of their readiness to implement the project.Paks, Hungary's only NPP, is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Budapest and about 5 kilometers from the city of Paks. At present, built according to Soviet design, Paks NPP operates four power units with VVER-440 reactors and generates about half of the country's electricity.In 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an inter-governmental agreement on the Paks II project to expand the plant by constructing two new VVER-1200 reactors, with Moscow granting about 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in loans to finance over 80% of the project. Preparation of the construction site began in 2019. The principal contractor is Rosatom's Engineering Division – JSC Atomproekt.

