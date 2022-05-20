https://sputniknews.com/20220520/how-to-get-a-head-in-life-scientists-unveil-when-humans-ancestors-developed-noggins-1095675356.html

How to Get A Head in Life: Scientists Unveil When Humans’ Ancestors Developed Noggins

How to Get A Head in Life: Scientists Unveil When Humans’ Ancestors Developed Noggins

A research team led by the University of Oxford has revealed how vertebrates developed heads. Their study was published on Wednesday in Nature.According to Science Alert, heads give us a lot of advantages, including a place where concentrated sensory nerve nodes can be located, which in their very first stages were clusters of cells called Cranial Sensory Ganglia; today we call them ears, nose, and eyes. To study how vertebrates went from having no definitive head to having one, the scientists looked at vertebrates' closest invertebrate relative: tunicates, also known as sea squirts."There is a large anatomical gap between the adults of these subphyla, as they are adapted to ecological niches. This complicates research on their evolution. Common structures and mechanisms can only be identified at the embryonic stage,” he explained, adding that “our common ancestor was probably very similar to a tunicate larva."Using the gene technology CRISPR-Cas9, the researchers isolated the gene that develops Bipolar Tail Neurons in tunicates, called “Hmx,” finding that it’s almost the same gene that causes Cranial Sensory Ganglia to form in vertebrates.In other words, the gene that tells lampreys to grow heads is the same gene that tells sea squirts to grow tails.

