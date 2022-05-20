International
https://sputniknews.com/20220520/galaxies-devoid-of-dark-matter-formed-during-massive-collision-billions-of-years-ago-study-says-1095669632.html
Galaxies Devoid of Dark Matter Formed During Massive Collision Billions of Years Ago, Study Says
Galaxies Devoid of Dark Matter Formed During Massive Collision Billions of Years Ago, Study Says
The authors of a study postulate that the formation of “dark-matter-free galaxies”, one or several, occurs as “gas separates from the dark matter” during a... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-20T16:55+0000
2022-05-20T16:55+0000
tech
galaxies
dark matter
collision
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107371/68/1073716864_0:54:1085:664_1920x0_80_0_0_42709ce979ed24dbdef6ea0ee3301955.jpg
A new theory developed by a team of astrophysicists offers a possible explanation to the existence of several dwarf galaxies that seem to contain little to no dark matter, Phys.org reports.According to the media outlet, the new study expands on other research that indicates evidence of the separation of normal and dark matter on a large scale during collisions between clusters of galaxies.Pointing to DF2 and DF4, two ultra-diffuse galaxies located in the NGC 1052 group, the researchers argue that these galaxies’ properties seem to indicate "little to no dark matter", and that they were "formed in the aftermath of high-velocity collisions of gas-rich galaxies".Noting that the two galaxies in question are also part of an "apparent linear substructure of seven to eleven large, low-luminosity objects", the researchers suggest that "these all originated in the same event, forming a trail of dark-matter-free galaxies", with the collision event likely occurring around eight billion years ago.
https://sputniknews.com/20220419/astronomers-discover-missing-link-of-early-galaxies--1094896591.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107371/68/1073716864_65:0:1021:717_1920x0_80_0_0_51ab2c09844c0486d5165ec3bdd370b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, galaxies, dark matter, collision

Galaxies Devoid of Dark Matter Formed During Massive Collision Billions of Years Ago, Study Says

16:55 GMT 20.05.2022
© NASA . Goddard Space Flight CenterThe central smudge in the center of the image is NGC 1052-DF2, the first galaxy discovered by astronomers containing little to no dark matter
The central smudge in the center of the image is NGC 1052-DF2, the first galaxy discovered by astronomers containing little to no dark matter - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2022
© NASA . Goddard Space Flight Center
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The authors of a study postulate that the formation of “dark-matter-free galaxies”, one or several, occurs as “gas separates from the dark matter” during a collision.
A new theory developed by a team of astrophysicists offers a possible explanation to the existence of several dwarf galaxies that seem to contain little to no dark matter, Phys.org reports.
According to the media outlet, the new study expands on other research that indicates evidence of the separation of normal and dark matter on a large scale during collisions between clusters of galaxies.
Pointing to DF2 and DF4, two ultra-diffuse galaxies located in the NGC 1052 group, the researchers argue that these galaxies’ properties seem to indicate "little to no dark matter", and that they were "formed in the aftermath of high-velocity collisions of gas-rich galaxies".
"The gas separates from the dark matter in the collision and subsequent star formation leads to the formation of one or more dark-matter-free galaxies," the team postulates in their paper published in the journal Nature.
Hubble’s Galaxy Cluster Cornucopia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
Astronomers Discover Missing Link of Early Galaxies
19 April, 20:57 GMT
Noting that the two galaxies in question are also part of an "apparent linear substructure of seven to eleven large, low-luminosity objects", the researchers suggest that "these all originated in the same event, forming a trail of dark-matter-free galaxies", with the collision event likely occurring around eight billion years ago.
"We also tentatively identify the highly dark-matter-dominated remnants of the two progenitor galaxies that are expected at the leading edges of the trail", the researchers state in the abstract of their work.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала