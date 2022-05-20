https://sputniknews.com/20220520/four-people-injured-in-stabbing-attack-in-norway-1095652761.html

'There Was a Lot of Blood': Four People Injured in Stabbing Attack in Norway

The perpetrator who reportedly injured four people in a stabbing incident in the Norwegian town of Numedal, described as "completely tragic", has been... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

A total of four people have been injured in a stabbing in the Norwegian town of Nore in Buskerud County in eastern part of the country, of whom one is in critical condition, national broadcaster NRK has reported.The emergency services have arrived to deal with what has been defined as “ongoing life-threatening violence”.An eyewitness told NRK that two ambulances and three ambulance helicopters have arrived on the spot.“I saw the ambulances and helicopters arrive. Some people have been stabbed, and it is very serious and completely tragic”, a local woman told TV2.According to another witness, several people tried to stop a person who stabbed another one with a knife. The mayor of Nore and Uvdal municipality, Jan Gaute Bjerke, told TV2 that he has been informed of the incident.Chief fireman Kai Redalen said that the police have control over the perpetrator. According to Redalen, they were notified at 8:58 local time, and the perpetrator was arrested 10-15 minutes later.“The police have control over the perpetrator. We're in the middle of it now, so I don't have much information”, Redalen told TV2.Håvard Revå, chief of Kongsberg police station, told NRK that he is yet unaware about the extent of the damage.The emergency response team Delta is in place in Numedal, the Oslo police said. The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has also been informed about the incident in Numedal, its spokesman confirmed.

