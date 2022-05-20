https://sputniknews.com/20220520/former-president-bush-laughs-at-his-invasion-of-iraq-1095647119.html

Former President Bush Laughs at His Invasion of Iraq

Former President Bush Laughs at His Invasion of Iraq

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter enhancing censorship over information on Ukraine, and 12,000... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-20T08:46+0000

2022-05-20T08:46+0000

2022-05-20T08:46+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

iraq

cia

nato

oil

eu

russia

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095647094_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f31cc90017555e0d55625bd6a3d4aa14.png

Former President Bush Laughs at His Invasion of Iraq On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter enhancing censorship over information on Ukraine, and 12,000 US troops now stationed in Poland.

GUESTLarry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | The Disinfo Board, The Denial of Science, and America Lying on the Surrender of Azov FightersJamarl Thomas -Cohost of Fault Lines | The Left is Not the Same as Democrats, UFO Hearings, and Government SecretsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Larry Johnson about the liberals in charge of the Biden administration, the lack of bipartisan work from Congress, and the NATO aggression against Russia. Larry discussed his past work with the CIA and how the U.S. government has changed over the decades. Larry commented on the Biden administration's "disinfo board" and the poor education system in the US.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the Congressional UFO hearings, the war in Ukraine narrative, and the invasion of Iraq. Jamarl talked about the evidence presented in the first UFO Congressional hearing and how the public will digest the findings. Jamarl discussed President Bush's comments on the Iraq invasion and CNN polls on Americans' disapproval of the Biden administration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

iraq

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, iraq, cia, nato, oil, eu, russia, sanctions, аудио, radio