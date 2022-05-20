https://sputniknews.com/20220520/finlands-gasum-announced-gas-supplies-from-russia-to-stop-early-on-saturday-1095658572.html

Finland's Gasum Announced Gas Supplies From Russia to Stop Early on Saturday

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Gas supplies from Russia to Finland will stop at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Finland's Gasum said on Friday. 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

"On the afternoon of Friday 20 May, Gazprom Export informed Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum’s supply contract will be cut on Saturday 21 May 2022 at 07.00," the report says.Gasum Oy, founded in 1994, is a Finnish state-owned energy company that imports and markets natural gas. Gasum owns 17 biogas processing plants in Finland and Sweden and is the largest biodegradable waste processor in the Nordic countries. In addition, Gasum sells wind energy and provides various services in the energy market.

