https://sputniknews.com/20220520/explosion-near-switzerlands-geneva-airport-sparks-massive-fire-1095670055.html

Watch: Explosions, Massive Fire Break Out Near Switzerland's Geneva Airport

Watch: Explosions, Massive Fire Break Out Near Switzerland's Geneva Airport

Several explosions were reported on Friday afternoon at a refugee reception center construction site in Geneva, Switzerland, amid a massive fire pouring black... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-20T16:59+0000

2022-05-20T16:59+0000

2022-05-20T17:42+0000

switzerland

geneva

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095670317_134:0:2066:1087_1920x0_80_0_0_430c03fc0feea0b413eea06c2743233a.png

At least one explosion was reported just beyond the perimeter fence at Geneva Airport, Switzerland's second-busiest airport, on Friday afternoon. The building where it happened is reportedly a welcome center for refugees. According to local news reports, the fire started on the top floor of the building under construction, where insulation was being installed. At least five explosions have been reported, the result of the fire setting of gas cylinders. According to reports, there are five more that have yet to go off.The US State Department issued a travel alert, saying "avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity."

switzerland

geneva

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

switzerland, geneva, fire