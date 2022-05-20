Watch: Explosions, Massive Fire Break Out Near Switzerland's Geneva Airport
16:59 GMT 20.05.2022 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 20.05.2022)
© Sputnik ScreenshotAn explosion erupts amid a fire at a construction site outside Geneva Airport on May 20, 2022.
Several explosions were reported on Friday afternoon at a refugee reception center construction site in Geneva, Switzerland, amid a massive fire pouring black smoke into the sky.
At least one explosion was reported just beyond the perimeter fence at Geneva Airport, Switzerland's second-busiest airport, on Friday afternoon. The building where it happened is reportedly a welcome center for refugees.
Large fire erupts near Geneva Airport in Switzerland forcing all flights to hold or divert. Fire is near what is reportedly a center for refugees under construction.— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 20, 2022
📹 alexlaguardia1 pic.twitter.com/HTy8oErMKa
Fire near Geneva airport#Geneva #Geneve #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/kly0I8TA36— Skyflyer Channel 8 News (@skyflyer81) May 20, 2022
Incendie en cours dans le secteur de l'aéroport, chemin du bois brûlé au Grand-Saconnex. #Geneve— Marie Prieur (@marie_prieur) May 20, 2022
Le SIS est sur place et demande d'éviter le secteur et de ne pas surcharger les lignes d'urgence.
(Photos SIS) pic.twitter.com/JTt7TIRw6L
According to local news reports, the fire started on the top floor of the building under construction, where insulation was being installed. At least five explosions have been reported, the result of the fire setting of gas cylinders. According to reports, there are five more that have yet to go off.
Flights to the airport are being diverted, while takeoffs are being left to the pilots' discretion.
The US State Department issued a travel alert, saying "avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity."