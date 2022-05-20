International
https://sputniknews.com/20220520/explosion-near-switzerlands-geneva-airport-sparks-massive-fire-1095670055.html
Watch: Explosions, Massive Fire Break Out Near Switzerland's Geneva Airport
2022-05-20T16:59+0000
2022-05-20T17:42+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095670317_134:0:2066:1087_1920x0_80_0_0_430c03fc0feea0b413eea06c2743233a.png
At least one explosion was reported just beyond the perimeter fence at Geneva Airport, Switzerland's second-busiest airport, on Friday afternoon. The building where it happened is reportedly a welcome center for refugees. According to local news reports, the fire started on the top floor of the building under construction, where insulation was being installed. At least five explosions have been reported, the result of the fire setting of gas cylinders. According to reports, there are five more that have yet to go off.The US State Department issued a travel alert, saying "avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity."
switzerland, geneva, fire

Watch: Explosions, Massive Fire Break Out Near Switzerland's Geneva Airport

16:59 GMT 20.05.2022 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 20.05.2022)
© Sputnik ScreenshotAn explosion erupts amid a fire at a construction site outside Geneva Airport on May 20, 2022.
An explosion erupts amid a fire at a construction site outside Geneva Airport on May 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Several explosions were reported on Friday afternoon at a refugee reception center construction site in Geneva, Switzerland, amid a massive fire pouring black smoke into the sky.
At least one explosion was reported just beyond the perimeter fence at Geneva Airport, Switzerland's second-busiest airport, on Friday afternoon. The building where it happened is reportedly a welcome center for refugees.
According to local news reports, the fire started on the top floor of the building under construction, where insulation was being installed. At least five explosions have been reported, the result of the fire setting of gas cylinders. According to reports, there are five more that have yet to go off.
Flights to the airport are being diverted, while takeoffs are being left to the pilots' discretion.
The US State Department issued a travel alert, saying "avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity."
