Don't Fear the Reaper? What a Person Might Experience While Dying

While the prospects of eventual and inevitable death may appear frightening to some, many of those who have to deal with this aspect of human life beg to differ, says The Sun.One such expert whose opinion the newspaper references is Dr Kathryn Mannix, a specialist in palliative and end-of-life care who argues that "dying is probably not as bad as you’re expecting."A few years earlier, A&E doctor Thomas Fleischmann, who has witnessed the deaths of almost 2,000 people, also proposed that there are five stages of dying, with the first one involving a "sudden change" when, "from one instant to another, all pain is gone."The second stage, he said, is an "out of body experience", while during the third, nearly everyone feels "comfortable," though some describe "terrible noises, terrible smells and terrible creatures."During the fourth stage, patients often see a light that starts to "shine into the complete blackness," while the fifth stage, as described by around 10 percent of near-death survivors cited by the doctor, involves them experiencing "beautiful surroundings, beautiful colours, some say beautiful music and the feeling of unconditional love."

