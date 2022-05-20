https://sputniknews.com/20220520/cyberaggression-against-russia-failed-moscow-ready-for-these-attacks-putin-says-1095665372.html

Cyberaggression Against Russia Failed, Moscow Ready for These Attacks, Putin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cyber​​aggression against Russia failed, Moscow was ready for these attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Today we can say that the cyberaggression against us, as well as the sanctions attack on Russia in general, failed. On the whole, we were ready for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out over the past years," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.Russian experts managed not only to ensure the protection of the information infrastructure, but also to create their own technologies, he said.After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, a real war was unleashed against Russia the cyberspace, the number of cyberattacks increased multifold, Vladimir Putin said.Putin added that, first of all, the number of cyberattacks, including complex ones, has increased multifold.Cyber ​attacks against Russia come from different countries and are well coordinated, Putin said.Putin noted that the armies of some countries already quite officially include cybertroops.

