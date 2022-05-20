https://sputniknews.com/20220520/cyberaggression-against-russia-failed-moscow-ready-for-these-attacks-putin-says-1095665372.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cyberaggression against Russia failed, Moscow was ready for these attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. 20.05.2022, Sputnik International
"Today we can say that the cyberaggression against us, as well as the sanctions attack on Russia in general, failed. On the whole, we were ready for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out over the past years," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.Russian experts managed not only to ensure the protection of the information infrastructure, but also to create their own technologies, he said.After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, a real war was unleashed against Russia the cyberspace, the number of cyberattacks increased multifold, Vladimir Putin said.Putin added that, first of all, the number of cyberattacks, including complex ones, has increased multifold.Cyber attacks against Russia come from different countries and are well coordinated, Putin said.Putin noted that the armies of some countries already quite officially include cybertroops.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cyberaggression against Russia failed, Moscow was ready for these attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
against us, as well as the sanctions attack on Russia in general, failed. On the whole, we were ready for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out over the past years," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.
Russian experts managed not only to ensure the protection of the information infrastructure, but also to create their own technologies, he said.
"Our experts have been seriously involved in the issues of protecting the cyberinfrastructure, ensuring the stable operation and security of networks and communication channels, and, I repeat, we have managed to do a lot, including creating our own unique technologies," Putin stressed.
After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, a real war was unleashed against Russia the cyberspace, the number of cyberattacks increased multifold, Vladimir Putin said.
"The number of cyberattacks on the Russian information infrastructure has been constantly growing in recent years. In recent years, but with the start of a special military operation in Donbas, in Ukraine, the challenges in this area have become even more acute and serious, more ambitious. In fact, real aggression has been unleashed against Russia, war in the cyberspace," he said at a meeting of the Security Council.
Putin added that, first of all, the number of cyberattacks, including complex ones, has increased multifold.
Cyber attacks against Russia come from different countries and are well coordinated, Putin said.
"According to experts, lone hackers cannot do this. Attacks are launched from different states, and at the same time they are clearly coordinated. In essence, these are the actions of state structures," he said.
Putin noted that the armies of some countries already quite officially include cybertroops.