China Philippines Friendship to Grow; Is Monkeypox Dangerous?

Monkeypox, a rare viral illness usually found in West and Central Africa, has been confirmed in a patient in Massachusetts. 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss NATO. Turkey seems determined to extract a "pound of flesh" from NATO in return for their vote to allow Sweden and Finland into the alliance. Also, Helsinki argues that they will not be hosting NATO bases or nuclear weapons but many observers argue that they will inevitably bow to US pressure.K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Satellite images reveal that China has a new nuclear attack submarine. Also, the so-called "US pivot to Asia" is more likely an aggressive military move to confront China.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss censorship. Demagogues are taking advantage of the Ukraine crisis to destroy freedoms at home. Also, the disinformation board has been eliminated due to massive backlash.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss health issues. Monkeypox, a rare viral illness usually found in West and Central Africa, has been confirmed in a patient in Massachusetts. Also, the FDA has authorized a coronavirus booster for children as young as five.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Buffalo shooter's ideological ties to Ukraine's Azov battalion. Does the Buffalo shooter's worship of the same Nazi ideology as the US proxies in Ukraine signify that white supremacy has stronger ties to US and European society than we choose to admit?Thomas C. Mountain, independent journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. President Joe Biden has upset anti-war activists by sending troops to Somalia. Was the US involved in chicanery in the African nation's recent election?Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela will be engaging with US oil companies for oil production. Also, we discuss the Trump administration's plan to assassinate the Venezuelan president and Iran and Venezuela work together to circumvent US sanctions.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. Chinese diplomats are warning the US to stay out of their internal affairs. Also, the new president of the Philippines is determined to improve relations with China and President Biden is making a provocative trip to Asia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

