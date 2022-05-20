https://sputniknews.com/20220520/bidens-ministry-of-truth-shutters-after-just-3-weeks-1095647415.html
Biden's Ministry of Truth Shutters After Just 3 Weeks
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Putin’s alleged nonchalant reaction to Finland joining NATO, the collapse of Biden’s Orwellian disinformation board, and whether eliminating immigration-related workplace raids is compassionate or foolhardy.
Guests:Glenn Diesen - Professor | NATO Eyes Expansion Despite Russian ObjectionsScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Biden’s Ministry of Truth Shutters After Just 3 WeeksSusan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Biden Halts Workplace Immigration Raids: Foolish or Compassionate?In the first hour, Glenn Diesen joined the show to talk about what prompted Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO membership and end their long history of neutrality, Putin’s alleged nonchalant reaction in a call to the Finnish president, and the Western media deliberately spreading Russophobia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the collapse of Biden’s Orwellian disinformation board, the Justice Department’s double standard with foreign agent registration, George W. Bush’s apparent flub suggesting it was wrong for him to invade Iraq.In the third hour, Susan Pai joined the conversation to talk about the impending expiration of Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ asylum policy, and whether Biden eliminating workplace raids is compassionate policy or foolish.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Glenn Diesen - Professor | NATO Eyes Expansion Despite Russian Objections
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Biden’s Ministry of Truth Shutters After Just 3 Weeks
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Biden Halts Workplace Immigration Raids: Foolish or Compassionate?
In the first hour, Glenn Diesen joined the show to talk about what prompted Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO membership and end their long history of neutrality, Putin’s alleged nonchalant reaction in a call to the Finnish president, and the Western media deliberately spreading Russophobia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the collapse of Biden’s Orwellian disinformation board, the Justice Department’s double standard with foreign agent registration, George W. Bush’s apparent flub suggesting it was wrong for him to invade Iraq.
In the third hour, Susan Pai joined the conversation to talk about the impending expiration of Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ asylum policy, and whether Biden eliminating workplace raids is compassionate policy or foolish.
