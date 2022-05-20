https://sputniknews.com/20220520/allllll-day-netizens-roar-as-phelps-manning-mix-up-drama-reinvented-on-twitter-1095650966.html

'Allllll Day!!': Netizens Roar as Phelps-Manning Mix-Up Drama Reinvented on Twitter

Michael Phelps is one of the most successful athletes on the planet, having won a record 23 Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career. But the American... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

Michael Phelps, who dominated the pool for 16 years, is retiring as the most decorated athlete in Olympic history with 28 medals in 2016 has been mistaken for a National Football League (NFL) star. That player is none other than former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.On Friday morning, Phelps responded to a tweet from Omaha Productions, a company owned by ex-Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Eli's elder brother, Peyton, that posted a meme dedicated to the perceived similarity between Phelps and Manning.The meme shows sports superstars alongside Eli's tweet from October last year, where he claimed that he had been mistaken for Phelps at least five times in the past. "I wonder if Michael Phelps gets mistaken for me as much as I get mistaken for him", Manning said on Twitter at the time. "I just had No. 5".Minutes later, Phelps replied to the Omaha Productions post, revealing that fellow Americans thought that he was Eli Manning almost all the time.The Baltimore-born superstar even "joked" that his similarities with Manning were such that people were asking about "your brothers and your dad".Meanwhile, Phelps' revelation received instant attention on social media, with fans having fun at the expense of both athletes."Hahaha, imagine: 'Are you two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning?' 'No, I'm 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps'", a Twitter user posted. "You guys need to collaborate someday and make the Internet lose its mind", another requested.One fan named Matt Phelps, though, had the funniest take of them all, as he claimed that due to his surname, he was often asked if he was related to the ex-world champion swimmer."And I keep getting asked if we're related! I always say yes and talk about crazy Cousin Michael throwing people into the lake when we were kids to teach them how to swim", he declared.

