Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Shuts Down Mid-Air

An Air India Airbus A320neo aircraft returned to Mumbai Airport after one of its engines shut down minutes after take-off, Indian media reported on Friday.India's aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.There was no report of any injury to passengers due to the incident, which occurred on Thursday. Passengers were shifted to a different air plane and then flown to their destination Bengaluru city, an Air India spokesperson said. According to the Times of India, a technical snag in the twin-engine aircraft occurred minutes after the plane departed at 9:45 am from Mumbai Airport. This is also the fifth CFM engine technical snag in the past six months. "Spicejet Max on two occasion -- 10 December 2021, and on 5 May 2022 reported the same problem. Then on 7 April — Air India A320 and SpiceJet B737 also reported technical snag".

