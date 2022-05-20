https://sputniknews.com/20220520/air-india-plane-makes-emergency-landing-after-engine-shuts-down-mid-air-1095655161.html
Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Shuts Down Mid-Air
The twin-engine Airbus A320neo planes of Air India, which have CFM International's Leap engines, have been operating since 2017. According to Air India, the engine reduces fuel consumption by up to 15 percent, along with a reduction in CO2 emissions and a 50 percent decrease in NOx emissions.
An Air India Airbus A320neo aircraft returned to Mumbai Airport after one of its engines shut down minutes after take-off, Indian media
reported on Friday.
India's aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
There was no report of any injury to passengers due to the incident, which occurred on Thursday.
Passengers were shifted to a different air plane
and then flown to their destination Bengaluru city, an Air India spokesperson said.
According to the Times of India, a technical snag in the twin-engine aircraft occurred minutes after the plane departed at 9:45 am from Mumbai Airport.
"Pilots received the warning that its cockpit indicated extremely high exhaust gas temperature and showed a warning for the right side of the engine. After which pilot requested for an emergency landing", the report stated.
This is also the fifth CFM engine technical snag in the past six months. "Spicejet Max on two occasion -- 10 December 2021, and on 5 May 2022 reported the same problem. Then on 7 April — Air India A320 and SpiceJet B737
also reported technical snag".