Actress Hina Khan Calls Out 'Elitist System' in Indian Showbiz After Suffering Cannes Snub
Several Bollywood superstars such as actresses Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan
Indian Television star Hina Khan expressed disappointment and called out the elitist system that exists in the entertainment industry after she was not invited to the opening ceremony of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022.Talking to Film Companion, the actress said that despite working in the same industry, there is a bias against TV stars.The actress, who is at the Cannes Film Festival to launch the poster of her Indo-Hollywood film, 'Country of Blind', said she doesn't blame the actors or celebrities for the way she was treated but the people who organising the festival and making it possible."I could have been in the audience at least cheering them when they were doing the 'Ghoomar' (a traditional Indian dance from Rajasthan). I felt so proud of my country. I don't blame the actors or celebrities but it's the people in the field who make it possible. I don't want to blame my contemporaries." India's participation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is all the more special after it was declared the Country of Honour. The festival also coincides with the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
11:40 GMT 20.05.2022
Indian TV actress Hina Khan arrives for the screening of the film "Bacurau" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2019
Several Bollywood superstars such as actresses Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, music maestro Allah Rakha Rahman, actor Ranganathan Madhavan, and many others are present at the Cannes Film Festival that is running until 28 May.
Indian Television star Hina Khan expressed disappointment and called out the elitist system that exists in the entertainment industry after she was not invited to the opening ceremony of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022.
Talking to Film Companion, the actress said that despite working in the same industry, there is a bias against TV stars.

"There's this elitist system, elitist game which still exists. There's the opening ceremony that happened in the Indian Pavilion. Everyone was there ... all the talents, my contemporaries - not just from Bollywood, we had singers, we had many well-known talents. It's not that I envy them. I am so proud of them. But at the same time it was disheartening that I was not there," Khan said in the video interview.

The actress, who is at the Cannes Film Festival to launch the poster of her Indo-Hollywood film, 'Country of Blind', said she doesn't blame the actors or celebrities for the way she was treated but the people who organising the festival and making it possible.
"I could have been in the audience at least cheering them when they were doing the 'Ghoomar' (a traditional Indian dance from Rajasthan). I felt so proud of my country. I don't blame the actors or celebrities but it's the people in the field who make it possible. I don't want to blame my contemporaries."
"We all talk about women empowerment, equality but I think it's easier said than done. Probably next year when I come to Cannes, I will be a part of it," Khan added.
India's participation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is all the more special after it was declared the Country of Honour. The festival also coincides with the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
