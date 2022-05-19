https://sputniknews.com/20220519/uttar-pradesh-state-chief-warns-of-stern-action-against-officials-on-violation-of-loudspeaker-norms-1095623526.html

Uttar Pradesh State Chief Warns of Stern Action Against Officials on Violation of Loudspeaker Norms

In April, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ordered the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state and that the volume... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

India's Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath has warned officials of strict action if norms on the use of loudspeakers are found being flouted in the stateThe warning to officials came after the Uttar Pradesh government in April ordered the removal of all illegal loudspeakers from religious places and a reduction in the volume of legal ones.Following the order, the authorities have removed more than 50,000 illegal loudspeakers from religious places, whereas volume of over 60,000 legal ones has been reduced to within permissible limits."If there is any complaint of unnecessary loudspeakers being installed and played loudly, the circle officer, deputy collector and other officials concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken against them", Adityanath said on Wednesday, while addressing a review meeting with officials via video conference in Lucknow.He also lauded the recent efforts by authorities to remove loudspeakers being used in violation of the norms at religious places in the state."Our government has removed the unnecessary loudspeakers installed at religious places after talks with the people related to those places”, Adityanath stated. "We have set this example with amity. The noise of loudspeakers should be within the premises where they are installed".Controversy Over LoudspeakersThe controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, especially at mosques, started in April in the state of Maharashtra when Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) - a regional political party, demanded that the local government remove loudspeakers from mosques.While making the demand, Thackeray argued that members of other communities are unwillingly forced to listen to Muslim prayers due to the loud sound.He warned that if the government failed to do this, his party's workers would play "Hanuman Chalisa" (a prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman) from temples. His demand was supported by the state's opposition party BJP, and Sri Ram Sena, a Hindu organisation in Karnataka state.Days after Thackeray made his demand, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that top officials of the state police and Mumbai police would prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers at religious places and that guidelines would be issued soon.Meanwhile, local police in Nashik city banned playing "Hanuman Chalisa" or Hindu devotional songs on loudspeakers 15 minutes before or after Azaan (the Muslim call to prayer) is offered.However, no decision on removing loudspeakers in Maharashtra has been made yet.

