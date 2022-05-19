https://sputniknews.com/20220519/us-senate-confirms-brink-as-ambassador-to-ukraine-1095620049.html

US Senate Confirms Brink as Ambassador to Ukraine

US Senate Confirms Brink as Ambassador to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate by unanimous consent approved Bridget Brink to be America's ambassador to Ukraine. 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T02:34+0000

2022-05-19T02:34+0000

2022-05-19T02:34+0000

ambassador

ukraine

us

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095620024_0:194:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_3f557dd06101eceafbab3319b9a463b5.jpg

"We have just confirmed Bridget A. Brink... to become the ambassador to Ukraine," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the chamber floor on Wednesday.The position of US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump in May of 2019 for allegedly undermining his effort to push Kiev to investigate the Biden family. Brink is currently the US Ambassador to Slovakia.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ambassador, ukraine, us, hunter biden