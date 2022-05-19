https://sputniknews.com/20220519/us-politicians-dragging-their-feet-over-implications-of-making-ufo-contact---top-physicist-1095627387.html

Military officials testified before Congress on Unknown Aerial Phenomena (UAP), commonly called Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs, for the first time in over... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

As the US held its first, landmark congressional public hearing on so-called UFOs in decades, an acclaimed physicist and author, Michio Kaku, reacted on Wednesday claiming that Americans are ready to understand the implications of “making contact,” but remain "not politically ready."A House hearing featuring testimony from top US government officials and the display of images and video of Unknown Aerial Phenomena (UAP), commonly called Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs, had been convened by the House Intelligence Committee's Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation subcommittee.Following the conclusion of the public hearing on Monday, the panel held a closed-door, classified briefing on 17 May.Weighing in on the hearing, Kaku told FOX Business:However, the American futurist and popularizer of science added:According to the professor of theoretical physics in the City College of New York and CUNY Graduate Center, the release of "hours" worth of surveillance footage during the hearing is a clear signal.While some fifty years ago people relied solely on eyewitness accounts of ‘UFO’s, now evidence is “revealing the capabilities of these unidentified objects,” noted the author of several books about physics and related topics.Government officials noted at the hearing that through "rigorous" analysis, most - but not all - UAPs can be identified, but acknowledged they “probably lack a single explanation.”Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray played two videos of triangular-shaped objects in the sky and said they had gone unexplained for two years, adding the Navy now believes that they were commercial unmanned aircraft, or drones, that appeared as triangles due to how light affected the night vision and SLR cameras the objects were filmed with.Many lawmakers, intelligence and military personnel working on unexplained aerial phenomena underscore that the bigger concern is not that alien life may be visiting Earth, but rather that foreign adversaries might be already in possession of next-generation technology.Democratic Rep. André Carson of Indiana, the chairman of the panel holding the hearing, warned in his opening remarks that, "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a potential national security threat. And they need to be treated that way."He claimed that while previously the “stigma associated with UAPs” had obstructed thorough intelligence analysis, "today, we know better.”“UAPs …need to be investigated. And any threats they pose need to be mitigated," he said.

