US Lawmaker Mulls Bill to End Funding for US Colleges With Ties to Russia, China - Reports
US Lawmaker Mulls Bill to End Funding for US Colleges With Ties to Russia, China - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives lawmaker Elise Stefanik is set to introduce a bill later on Thursday that will prohibit federal funding to... 19.05.2022
The bill, dubbed the Halting Academic Liaisons to our Adversaries Act (HALT), seeks to ensure that US taxpayers are not supporting the Chinese and Russian militaries, the report said on Thursday.An institution of higher education that maintains a contract or other agreement with academic institutions in China and Russia identified on the list of the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 must not be eligible to receive federal funds, the report said citing a portion of the prepared bill.Stefanik accused Russia and China of enhancing their military capabilities and engaging in malign activities, the report added.The Congresswoman from New York also said that both countries pose a growing threat to the United States.
US Lawmaker Mulls Bill to End Funding for US Colleges With Ties to Russia, China - Reports

23:17 GMT 19.05.2022
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives lawmaker Elise Stefanik is set to introduce a bill later on Thursday that will prohibit federal funding to US colleges and universities that have partnerships with relevant Russian and Chinese institutions supporting the militaries in these countries, Politico reported.
The bill, dubbed the Halting Academic Liaisons to our Adversaries Act (HALT), seeks to ensure that US taxpayers are not supporting the Chinese and Russian militaries, the report said on Thursday.
An institution of higher education that maintains a contract or other agreement with academic institutions in China and Russia identified on the list of the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 must not be eligible to receive federal funds, the report said citing a portion of the prepared bill.
Stefanik accused Russia and China of enhancing their military capabilities and engaging in malign activities, the report added.
The Congresswoman from New York also said that both countries pose a growing threat to the United States.
