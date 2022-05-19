https://sputniknews.com/20220519/turkey-sets-demands-for-admitting-sweden-and-finland-to-nato-1095624976.html

Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Elon Musk... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Elon Musk demanding a public audit of the amount of bots on Twitter, and Pennsylvania elections getting marred by ballot printing errors.

Guests:Gerald Olivier - Journalist | Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATOPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | Elon Musk Pauses Twitter Buyout Amid Bot ConcernsEd Martin - Political Analyst | Pennsylvania Elections Suffer Ballot Printing ErrorsIn the first hour, Gerald Olivier joined the show to talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, how Turkey’s strategic position in Europe would be compromised by adding new members to the trade organization, and what the Nordic countries gain from betraying their neutrality.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Elon Musk demanding a public audit of the amount of bots on Twitter before he finalizes his buyout, undercover video revealing Twitter’s employees’ hatred of Musk, and if Trump’s Truth Social will ever take off.In the third hour, Ed Martin joined the conversation to talk about Pennsylvania midterm primaries getting marred by printing errors, why Madison Cawthorn lost his bid for Congress, and Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman going on trial for lying to the FBI.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

