https://sputniknews.com/20220519/turkey-sets-demands-for-admitting-sweden-and-finland-to-nato-1095624976.html
Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO
Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Elon Musk... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-19T08:09+0000
2022-05-19T08:09+0000
2022-05-19T08:09+0000
radio
fault lines
recep tayyip erdogan
turkey
nato
midterm elections
twitter
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095625252_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e86af548a8490cd30fbf219992f44dcf.png
Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Elon Musk demanding a public audit of the amount of bots on Twitter, and Pennsylvania elections getting marred by ballot printing errors.
Guests:Gerald Olivier - Journalist | Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATOPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | Elon Musk Pauses Twitter Buyout Amid Bot ConcernsEd Martin - Political Analyst | Pennsylvania Elections Suffer Ballot Printing ErrorsIn the first hour, Gerald Olivier joined the show to talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, how Turkey’s strategic position in Europe would be compromised by adding new members to the trade organization, and what the Nordic countries gain from betraying their neutrality.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Elon Musk demanding a public audit of the amount of bots on Twitter before he finalizes his buyout, undercover video revealing Twitter’s employees’ hatred of Musk, and if Trump’s Truth Social will ever take off.In the third hour, Ed Martin joined the conversation to talk about Pennsylvania midterm primaries getting marred by printing errors, why Madison Cawthorn lost his bid for Congress, and Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman going on trial for lying to the FBI.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095625252_253:0:1186:700_1920x0_80_0_0_58266a0c32bfb7c28b5cfa77c9af49a7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, fault lines, recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, nato, midterm elections, twitter, elon musk, аудио
Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Elon Musk demanding a public audit of the amount of bots on Twitter, and Pennsylvania elections getting marred by ballot printing errors.
Gerald Olivier - Journalist | Turkey Sets Demands for Admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist | Elon Musk Pauses Twitter Buyout Amid Bot Concerns
Ed Martin - Political Analyst | Pennsylvania Elections Suffer Ballot Printing Errors
In the first hour, Gerald Olivier joined the show to talk about Erdogan’s consternation with Sweden and Finland joining NATO, how Turkey’s strategic position in Europe would be compromised by adding new members to the trade organization, and what the Nordic countries gain from betraying their neutrality.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Elon Musk demanding a public audit of the amount of bots on Twitter before he finalizes his buyout, undercover video revealing Twitter’s employees’ hatred of Musk, and if Trump’s Truth Social will ever take off.
In the third hour, Ed Martin joined the conversation to talk about Pennsylvania midterm primaries getting marred by printing errors, why Madison Cawthorn lost his bid for Congress, and Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman going on trial for lying to the FBI.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.